WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive protests against Montenegro's plan to rewrite religion law
Thousands of protesters chant "This Is Not Serbia" outside parliament in capital Podgorica, as lawmakers discuss proposed changes that have stoked tensions over Montenegro's complex ties with Serbia.
Massive protests against Montenegro's plan to rewrite religion law
People shout slogans during a protest against the new government in Podgorica, Montenegro, on Monday, December 28, 2020. / AP
December 28, 2020

Several thousand people have protested in Montenegro's capital against the new government's efforts to change a controversial religion law that has stoked tensions over the country's complex relationship with Serbia.

Chanting "This is not Serbia", the crowd on Monday defied pandemic-related bans on gatherings to rally outside parliament after the new pro-Serb government proposed edits to legislation that has divided the public for the past year.

Passed in late 2019, the law laid out a process that could see hundreds of monasteries run by the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) turned into Montenegrin state property.

But the new government, which is pro-Serb and closely aligned with the Church, is now proposing rewrites to ensure the properties stay in the hands of the SPC, which is based in Belgrade.

READ MORE: How Montenegro’s religious property law is a regional power struggle

The protesters accused the government, which took power earlier this month, of trying to "erase the Montenegrin state and national identity".

While Montenegro declared independence from Serbia 14 years ago, their histories and cultures are deeply intertwined.

Around a third of the population of 620,000 identify as Serb while the SPC is still the main religious institution in the country.

Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic, whose party passed the original law, has been eager to curb the SPC's clout in Montenegro and build up an independent Orthodox church.

But in August elections his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) lost – for the first time in three decades – to an opposition bloc led by SPC allies.

READ MORE: Muslims in Montenegro fear Greater Serbia rhetoric after elections

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us