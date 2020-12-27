WORLD
Bus crash in western Cameroon kills dozens of passengers
At least 37 people have died and 18 others are seriously injured after the accident in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale.
This file photo shows traffic on a road near the National Investment Society of Cameroon in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Oct. 7. 2011. / AP
December 27, 2020

More than 37 people are dead and 18 others seriously injured after a bus crash in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale, officials have said.

A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road early on Sunday, said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the area.

“Most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year's Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year's feasts,” he said.

Village residents ran to the road to help the more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.

The death toll will likely rise as rescue workers dig through the wreckage, he said.

