Two found guilty over deadly Kenya shopping mall attack
After a trial that began in January 2014, Magistrate Francis Andayi found that Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hassan Hussein Mustafa conspired with and assisted the four attackers, who died in a siege claimed by the Somalia-based Al Qaeda-aligned group.
People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, Kenya, September 21, 2013. / Reuters Archive
October 7, 2020

A Kenyan court has found two men guilty for supporting the 2013 attack on Nairobi’s upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi acquitted a third suspect.

The attack by four gunmen with the Somalia-based militant group Al Shabab was the first large-scale assault in Kenya's capital. 

Al Shabab had vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the group in Somalia.

The magistrate said although there is no specific evidence that the two men gave material support to the attackers, constant communication with the gunmen “was giving support to their endeavours.”

“The pattern of their communication betrays the fact that they may have been just friends with the attackers,” Andayi said while reading the judgment that took three hours.

'They should be killed'

According to a police reconstruction, the gunmen split into two groups. One went through the mall’s main entrance and another went through the vehicle entrance, tossing grenades and spraying bullets.

Kenya's police and army were widely criticised for their response to the attack. It took at least two hours before the police tactical team went into the mall, leaving security guards and volunteers to fend for those who were inside.

Lack of coordination between the military and the police led to friendly fire in which one police officer was killed. The attackers died of smoke inhalation after the army allegedly blew up a part of the mall where they were hiding.

For survivors of the attack like security guard David Odhiambo, the two men convicted on Wednesday should be hanged. He was shot in the head, injuries that cost him his job.

“They should be killed,” he said from a Nairobi hospital where he went for tests this week.

SOURCE:AP
