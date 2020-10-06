WORLD
Car bomb kills over dozen in Syria's Al bab
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing, but there has been a string of attacks by YPG/PKK terror group in Al Bab since its capture by Turkish troops from Daesh terrorists in 2017.
People inspect the area after a bomb blast in Al Bab district of Syria’s Aleppo on October 6, 2020. / AA
October 6, 2020

A car bomb has killed 14 people, mostly civilians, in the northern Syrian town of Al Bab.

Attackers detonated an explosives-laden truck in Syria’s Aleppo province, causing multiple casualties, local security sources said on Tuesday.

This is the second bomb attack in the district within days, as two civilians were killed and seven injured in an explosion at a checkpoint on Sunday.

READ MORE: Turkey arrests YPG/PKK terrorist of deadly Syria bomb attack

PKK/YPG traces

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, but investigators are considering the possibility that the YPG/PKK terror group might be behind the attack in the city located near Turkey’s southern border.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Last month, an attack on a Turkish Red Crescent vehicle in Al Bab killed a member of the aid agency and wounded another. 

Armed masked men wearing camouflage clothing traveling in two cars without license plates attacked the Red Crescent vehicle as it traveled through the town.

Turkey-backed opposition fighters took control of Al Bab in a military offensive in 2016 that was launched to drive out YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from a border area.

READ MORE: Why the aftermath of UN halving aid to Syria might be felt after six months

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
