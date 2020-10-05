WORLD
5 MIN READ
Kyrgyz protesters free ex-president, seize seat of government
Several anti-government protesters were injured during demonstrations in the capital Bishkek against the results of disputed parliamentary elections.
Kyrgyz protesters free ex-president, seize seat of government
Riot police disperse protesters during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek on October 5, 2020. / AFP
October 5, 2020

Kyrgyzstan's former president has been released from jail by anti-government protesters who seized the seat of government before forcing their way into the national security committee building where his jail cell was located.

Adil Turdukuov, an activist and ally of ex-Kyrgyz leader Almazbek Atambayev, said told AFP early on Tuesday the protesters freed Atambayev "without force or use of any weapons" and noted that national security officials had not made any attempt at resistance.

Earlier, local media reported that anti-government protesters seized the building housing the country's parliament and presidential administration, after demonstrations over a disputed parliamentary election. 

Photos published by Radio Free Europe's Kyrgyz service showed on early Tuesday protesters walking around the country's main house of government. 

Several local media outlets also reported the seizure.

Earlier, Kyrgyz police used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people demonstrating against the result of a parliamentary election, after some protesters tried to break into the government headquarters.

At least 17 people including an opposition leader were injured in clashes with police in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Opposition supporters took to the streets and called on President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to resign on Monday after more than 10 political parties said they had been muscled out of the legislature during Sunday's election amid widespread claims of vote-buying.

Supporters of several parties that failed to win any seats, according to preliminary results, had rallied in the central square to denounce the vote as fraudulent. They said more people were heading to Bishkek to join the protests.

Some of them then tried to break the gates leading to a building housing both the president and parliament, which overlooks the square, at which point the police started dispersing the rally.

The health ministry said in a statement that 16 people were receiving treatment in Bishkek hospitals.

Separately, opposition leader and lawmaker Janar Akayev sustained an injury to his leg from a rubber bullet, his Ata-Meken party said.

Party member Elvira Surabaldiyeva told AFP that they had no role in the attempt on the government building and blamed it on "provocateurs".

"Our party will stand with the people to the end," she said.

Egor Borisov, a doctor who was at the forefront of the city's coronavirus response, said that unidentified men had "attacked two ambulance teams," damaging their vehicles with stones close to the scene of the rally.

READ MORE:OPINION - Kyrgyzstan votes for status quo

Fear of looting

Eyewitnesses told AFP that shop owners in the vicinity of the protest had begun removing goods from their stores in anticipation of possible looting.

Looting was a feature in two popular uprisings that overthrew authoritarian presidents in 2005 and 2010, but the former Soviet country has enjoyed relative stability for the last decade.

Dissatisfaction with corruption and the domination of politics by powerful clans has increased with the economic challenges of the coronavirus fallout.

Popular figures take part

Around 5,000 supporters gathered earlier Monday in the main Ala-Too square in the centre of the city to protest initial results that showed disappointing results for opposition and nationalist parties.

Popular singers joined politicians in addressing the crowd, who responded with chants of "Jeenbekov out".

"The president promised to oversee honest elections. He didn't keep his word," one opposition candidate, Ryskeldi Mombekov, told the crowd, calling on election officials to cancel the vote "in the next 24 hours".

The preliminary count showed two pro-presidency parties, Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, who both favour deeper integration with Moscow, scooping a quarter of the vote each.

Birimdik includes the president's younger brother Asylbek Jeenbekov, while Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is seen by critics as a vehicle for the interests of a powerful clan.

The clan's figurehead Rayimbek Matraimov is a former customs service official who was the target of anti-corruption protests last year.

Moscow's dominant strategic position in Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked country bordering China, was not seen as being under threat regardless of the outcome of the vote.

Russia has a military base in the country and is a destination for hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us