WORLD
1 MIN READ
Multiple deaths reported after hostage standoff in Oregon
Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry.
Multiple deaths reported after hostage standoff in Oregon
Police officers walk past graffiti during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, September 27, 2020. / Reuters
September 29, 2020

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were "multiple fatalities" in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon, but no officers were injured.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in southeast Salem on Monday at 12:30pm local time (1930 GMT).

A trained negotiator spoke to the suspect by phone, Sergeant Jeremy Landers of the sheriff's office said.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry, the sheriff's office said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us