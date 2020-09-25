WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighting leaves dozens of Taliban insurgents dead in eastern Afghanistan
The clashes came a day after the Taliban said they had killed 28 Afghan paramilitary policemen in Uruzgan in southern Afghanistan.
Fighting leaves dozens of Taliban insurgents dead in eastern Afghanistan
Captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media after being detained with explosive devices in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. December 10, 2019. / Reuters
September 25, 2020

Afghan security forces killed 65 Taliban militants during an intense battle in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, as fighting rages between the two sides amid ongoing peace talks.

The latest bloodshed came late on Wednesday after the Taliban stormed a military headquarters building in the Wazi Khwa district of Paktika province.

"The fighting lasted several hours and in a retaliatory attack by the Afghan forces, the Taliban suffered heavy casualties," Paktika police spokesman Shah Mohammad Arian told AFP.

"In the clash, 65 Taliban fighters were killed and 35 others were wounded.

Unfortunately, three police forces were martyred and six others wounded."

Bakhtiar Gul Zadran, the head of the Paktika provincial council, confirmed the information.

The Taliban did not immediately comment.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in air strikes amid conflicting Kabul, Taliban versions

Retaliation 

The violence came a day after the Taliban said they had killed 28 Afghan paramilitary policemen in Uruzgan in southern Afghanistan.

The violence comes as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Doha, where they are trying to find a way to end 19 years of war.

A hopeful start to the peace talks on September 12 was immediately marred by fresh violence across Afghanistan.

Negotiations are moving slowly, with the two sides trying to thrash out various parameters before deciding on an agenda.

READ MORE: The first intra-Afghan peace talks: What’s on the table?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us