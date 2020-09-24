TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says EU should respect its stance on eastern Mediterranean
"Turkey is always in favour of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region," a statement read.
Turkey says EU should respect its stance on eastern Mediterranean
The council was chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex and lasted over four hours. September 24, 2020. / AA
September 24, 2020

Turkey has urged all institutions, especially the EU, to respect its principled stance on the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

A statement issued after the country's National Security Council meeting on Thursday said Ankara's "attitude and actions" in the eastern Mediterranean were part of its stance on the side of "rightness, fairness and justice" in every regional and global dispute.

The council was chaired by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex and in a meeting that lasted over four hours.

"All institutions, especially the European Union and the states involved in the disputes are urged to respect our country's principled stance and rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the statement read.

It also noted that Turkey has not and will not compromise its rights and interests on land, sea or in the air.

"Turkey is always in favour of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region," it added.

READ MORE: Turkey keeps calm despite provocation from Greece

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in the Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent seismic ships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.

READ MORE:Turkey and Greece to meet in Istanbul for eastern Mediterranean talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us