Sudan explores Khartoum's role in advancing Arab-Israeli peace
A high-level Sudanese delegation and US officials have discussed the role Sudan is "expected to play" in the future of Arab-Israeli peace. The removal of Israel's former foe from a list of terrorism sponsors also featured in the talks in UAE.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) poses for a picture with Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum on August 25, 2020. / AFP
September 24, 2020

Sudan and the United States have discussed how Khartoum could advance Arab-Israeli peace.

The talks also covered the removal of the former hardline foe of Israel from a US list of terrorism sponsors, authorities said on Wednesday.

Meeting in the United Arab Emirates, a Sudanese delegation led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling council, and US officials held talks on how peace could stabilise the region and secure a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question, the ruling sovereign council said.

The UAE, a leading regional partner of the United States, and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel this month in deals brokered by Washington, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to break a longstanding taboo.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of Sudan establishing ties with Israel during a visit.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told him at the time he had no mandate to do so.

Sudan's role in Arab-Israel peace

The Sudanese team flew to the UAE on Sunday to hold talks with US officials on several issues including the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese officials held "serious and frank talks" on the future of Arab-Israeli peace, which would lead to "stability in the region and preserve the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state according to the vision of a two-state solution", a council statement said after the return of the delegation.

The two sides also discussed "the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace," it said, without giving any details.

The council, made up of the military and civilians, has been in charge of Sudan since the toppling of autocrat Omar al Bashir last year.

Softening approach towards Israel

Ties with Israel are a sensitive issue in Sudan, which was among the hardline Arab foes of Israel under Bashir.

In February, Burhan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, a meeting condemned by Sudanese protesters.

He afterwards cast doubt on any rapid normalisation of relations, though Israeli aircraft soon began overflying Sudan.

The talks also tackled lifting Sudan from the terrorism list, which hinders its ability to access foreign loans to tackle an economic crisis, the council said, without giving details.

SOURCE:Reuters
