Turkey and Greece to meet in Istanbul for eastern Mediterranean talks
The Greek Foreign Ministry said that officials from both countries would “shortly” gather in Istanbul for a 61st meeting, resuming so-called “exploratory talks" that were last held in 2016.
This handout photograph released by the Turkish Defence Ministry on August 12, 2020, shows Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis (C) escorted by Turkish Naval ships in the Mediterranean Sea off Antalya on August 10, 2020. / AFP
September 22, 2020

Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at addressing their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

The talks will take place in Istanbul at a date to be announced.

A statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said both Turkey and Greece were ready to restart talks.

Earlier, Erdogan held a video conference meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel.

During the meeting, Erdogan also called for a regional conference that would gather all sides involved in the dispute, including Turkish Cypriots, and said the “momentum” for dialogue should be protected,” according to the statement.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday that officials from both countries would “shortly” gather in Istanbul for a 61st meeting, resuming so-called "exploratory talks" that were last held in 2016.

READ MORE: US Embassy in Turkey: 'Seville map' has no legal basis

Military talks between Turkey-Greece

Turkish and Greek military delegations held their fifth technical talks at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said.

Methods of separating issues and sub-issues were discussed during the meeting.

Another meeting is planned for next week.

READ MORE:Erdogan: No 'trouble' meeting with Greece's Mitsotakis over east Med row

Turkish Navtex for demilitarisation of Greek island

Turkey issued a new Navtex alert on Tuesday in the Aegean Sea stating that Greece is violating the Lausanne Treaty by militarising the islands in the region.

“Non-military status of Lemnos island that was determined by the 1923 Lausanne Treaty has been violated,” the alert said.

Previously Turkey announced another Navtex alert for Chios island that is militarised by Greek authorities citing that the island should be “demilitarised.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
