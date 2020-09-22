Turkey criticised an EU decision to sanction one of its companies for allegedly breaching a UN arms embargo on Libya, calling it “extremely unfortunate.”

“At a time when efforts are made to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, making such a wrong decision is extremely unfortunate,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry added that the decision had “no value” in the eyes of Turkey.

European Union foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on three companies, one Turkish, one Kazakh and one Jordanian, on Monday during a meeting in Brussels.

EU foreign ministers signed off on the measures, which freeze any EU assets held by the companies, cut them off from EU finance markets and bar them from doing business with anyone in the bloc.

Turkey says the EU’s Operation Irini that aims to prevent breaching the arms embargo to Libya awards warlord Khalifa Haftar and punishes UN-backed Government of National Accord.

“[The decision] Clearly indicates EU’s biased approach while our country provided aid to the legitimate government described as a violation of the embargo and ignoring countries and companies especially United Arab Emirates sending weapons against UNSC resolution to Haftar by land and air,” the statement said.

The foreign ministry also noted that if the EU wants security and stability in the region, the bloc should act within impartiality and consult, cooperate with Turkey.