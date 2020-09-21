The US embassy in Turkey says Washington does not consider the so-called Seville map to have any legal significance in regards to Greece's claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement tweeted on Monday, the embassy emphasised the US as a matter of its global policy, does not take positions on other states' maritime borders, besides saying that the Seville map has no legal significance in Washington's eyes.

"With respect to the 'legal status' of the Seville map, the US does not consider the Seville Map to have any legal significance," the statement read.

The embassy added that it supports good faith dialogue and encourages talks between Turkey and Greece.

According to previous media reports, Greek authorities deployed military elements to the island of Meis, also known as Kastellorizo.

Turkey slammed the move, recalling that the island has had a demilitarised status since the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Greece has also recently carried out military drills, including with France, meant to intimidate Turkey into stopping energy exploration, and has illegally armed Aegean islands in violation of longstanding peace treaties.

Athens' recent maritime delimitation agreement based on Seville map with Egypt also violates Turkey's continental shelf and maritime rights, sparking further tensions between the two neighbours.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.