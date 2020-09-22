BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
CBO report: US needs $900B annually for 25 years to restore pre-Covid debt
If the US wants to restore the nation’s debt to pre-coronavirus levels, it will require spending cuts and revenue increases totaling around $900 billion annually for 25 years, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report released Monday.
CBO report: US needs $900B annually for 25 years to restore pre-Covid debt
United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, November 14, 2014. / Reuters
September 22, 2020

If the US wants to restore the nation’s debt to pre-coronavirus levels, it will require spending cuts and revenue increases totaling around $900 billion annually for 25 years, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report released Monday.

Based on its projections, the CBO found that if the US takes fiscal action starting in 2025, huge changes to spending and taxation would be required to stabilise the nation’s debt at the pre-pandemic level of 79 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) -- the total market value of all finished goods and services produced domestically by the country.

While reducing the federal debt increases the resources available for private investment in capital goods and services, lower deficits and debt would eventually reduce prices and interest rates, which would then increase the resources available for private investment, household consumption and exports, it said.

"If policymakers decided to reduce the deficit sooner rather than later, the benefits would include a smaller accumulated debt, smaller policy changes required to achieve long-term outcomes, and less uncertainty about the expected changes," the statement said.

The US national debt stood over $26.7 trillion as of 0540 GMT, while federal spending was at almost $6.2 trillion and the deficit at more than $3.1 trillion, according to usdebtclock.org.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us