WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rallies in German cities demand EU take in refugees
Thousands march in Berlin and other cities urging the European bloc and German government to do more to help migrants and refugees stuck in Greece.
Rallies in German cities demand EU take in refugees
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding the evacuation of Greek overcrowded migrant camps and against the creation of a new camp on the Aegean island of Lesvos, in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2020. / Reuters
September 20, 2020

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Berlin and other German cities, urging the European Union to take in migrants left without shelter after a fire destroyed their biggest camp in Greece.

The mask-clad protesters armed with "leave no one behind" posters were joined in the German capital on Sunday by the aunt of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose image became a tragic symbol of the 2015 refugee crisis after his body was washed up on a Turkish beach.

"I decided to speak up and speak for those who can't speak for themselves... If I can't save my own family, then let's save the others," said Tima Kurdi, urging people to write to politicians to push for action.

"We can't close our eyes and turn our backs and walk away from them. People are people, no matter where we come from," she added.

READ MORE:Greece moves Moria refugee and migrants to temporary new camp

'Let the people in'

Sonya Bobrik of the activist group Seebruecke also stressed that "we have space" to take in more than the 1,500 refugees now in Greece that Germany has so far promised to welcome.

Germany's government said last week it would take in 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece. 

The move came on top of a decision to take in up to 150 unaccompanied children as part of a European effort.

The weekend demonstrators demanded that Germany do more and that the government not block independent state or municipal efforts to take in refugees themselves.

The crowd marched through the capital to the landmark Victory Column carrying signs with slogans like "we have space" and "Seehofer, be a Christian" — a reference to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

A little girl held a sign saying "let the people in" while a woman waved a placard saying "People are suffering, Fortress Europe looks on — and cuddles up to the right."

Police said around 5,000 people turned up at the Berlin rally.

Similar gatherings were seen in Cologne, Munich, and Leipzig.

Moria camp

Some 12,700 people were left homeless after a ferocious blaze laid waste to their Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesvos last week.

Since then, roughly 9,000 have been resettled at a new temporary site.

But the destruction of Moria, a notoriously overcrowded and dirty camp, strengthened calls from locals and humanitarian organisations for the migrants to be moved off the island.

READ MORE:Greek authorities arrest five migrants over Moria camp fire

READ MORE: Greek police fire teargas at homeless migrants on Lesbos island

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us