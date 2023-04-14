WORLD
Xi and Putin to meet again on Tuesday to continue bilateral talks
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have exchanged warm words of praise as the Chinese leader began a three day state visit to Moscow. The two presidents are expected to discuss closer ties and the war in Ukraine. Their meeting is being closely monitored by Western leaders for signals that China is changing its neutral stance on the conflict. The US says it is worried China may start sending arms to Russia. In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met to agree a joint procurement deal aimed at supplying a million artillery shells for the Ukrainian army. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
April 14, 2023
