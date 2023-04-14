April 14, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank collapses in second-biggest US bank failure
Joe Biden has promised to do whatever is necessary to shore up the US banking system. The collapse of two American banks in a matter of days has sparked global concerns for the entire sector. In the US, the government has guaranteed all customer deposits at both banks, but banking stocks across the world are falling. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
