WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru top court rejects bid to block President Vizcarra's impeachment vote
The country's Congress voted last week to start the impeachment process after audio recordings showed that Vizcarra was trying to obstruct an investigation into nearly $50,000 in contracts given to singer Richard Cisneros.
Peru top court rejects bid to block President Vizcarra's impeachment vote
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra attends a swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru. October 3, 2019. / Reuters
September 18, 2020

A high Peruvian court has rejected a request by President Martín Vizcarra to halt impeachment proceedings being pushed by opposition lawmakers who contend he tried to cover up ties with a controversial ally.

The Constitutional Tribunal shot down Vizcarra’s demand in a 5-2 vote but also agreed to advance his request for clarification on what is “moral incapacity,” the accusation detractors are using to try and thwart him from office.

Tribunal President Marianella Ledesma said magistrates agreed to let the impeachment proceeding advance because recent events indicate the removal attempt is unlikely to actually result in Vizcarra’s ouster.

“The Tribunal considers that there isn’t a risk,” she told Peru21television.

READ MORE:Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears

Lawmakers who initiated the impeachment process last week have struggled to garner support and analysts believe they are unlikely to get enough votes to remove Vizcarra. The impeachment would come at a tumultuous time for Peru, one of the countries with the highest per capita Covid-19 mortality rates in the world.

Nonetheless, the impeachment hearing on Friday in Congress will continue as planned.  

A total of 67 members of the 130-member Congress approved the start of impeachment proceedings, while impeachment itself needs 87 votes in order to remove Vizcarra from office.

Influence peddling 

The political crisis erupted last week when opposition legislators aired several covertly recorded audios that appear to show Vizcarra coordinating a defence strategy to answer questions about an obscure musician’s visits to see him.

The lawmakers contend the audios show that Vizcarra was trying to obstruct an investigation into nearly $50,000 in contracts given to singer Richard Cisneros.

Vizcarra has not been charged and vehemently denies the accusations.

Analysts warn that the country’s democracy could be weakened if the impeachment proceeds. The proceedings have been rushed and no probe has yet concluded whether any illegal activity indeed took place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us