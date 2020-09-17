WORLD
3 MIN READ
Robot helps India's virus patients speak to loved ones
The robot named Mitra, meaning "friend" in Hindi, is equipped with facial recognition technology to help it recall people it has previously interacted with.
Robot helps India's virus patients speak to loved ones
A patient speaks to his family members, using a robot named ‘Mitra’ at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. / Reuters
September 17, 2020

A hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives.

Mitra, meaning "friend" in Hindi, is best known for interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017.

Its piercing eyes are equipped with facial recognition technology to help it recall people it has previously interacted with.

A tablet attached to Mitra's chest allows patients to see loved ones, as well as medical staff unable to access the wards.

READ MORE:India's economic growth nosedives after virus lockdown

'Feeling happy'

"It takes a lot of time to recover, and during this time, when patients need their families the most, they are unable to visit," said Dr Arun Lakhanpal, a doctor at the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension, a satellite city of the capital New Delhi.

Mitra is mainly used by patients who are not able to communicate using their phones.

"We mainly discuss my health," said Makhanlal Qazi, a retired government bureaucrat and coronavirus patient who has used the robot to communicate with relatives. "I came here on Friday and now I have started feeling better. I am feeling very happy now."

The robot, developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Invento Robotics, cost the hospital 1 million rupees ($13,600), according to Yatharth Tyagi, director of the company that runs the hospital.

Remote consultations

Mitra is also being used for remote consultations with specialists to reduce their risk of becoming infected, he added.

"Normally it is very difficult for a psychologist or a dietician to see a Covid patient," Tyagi said, adding the robot is "very useful".

India's novel coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday, only the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone after the United States.

READ MORE: Latest global Covid-19 updates 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us