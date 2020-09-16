WORLD
Libyan PM Fayez al Sarraj intends to step down by October
The head of Libya’s UN-supported and internationally recognised government says that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the country’s conflict.
Fayez al Sarraj, Libya's UN recognised Prime Minister, is pictured during an interview, in Berlin, Germany January 20, 2020. / Reuters
September 16, 2020

Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister, Fayez al Sarraj, announced his intention to step down by the end of October.

“I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October,” he said in a speech delivered on state television on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, the dialogue committee will complete its work and choose a new presidential council and prime minister,” he added.

Sarraj said that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the country’s conflict.

Libya’s rival factions are expected to convene soon for peace talks. 

They agreed earlier this month to hold elections within 18 months and appoint a new government.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country has since split into two powers in the west and the east.

Sarraj, was appointed in 2015 to lead the presidential council, created by a political agreement that was signed by Libya’s factions in Skhirat, Morocco which was backed by the United Nations.

His resignation could add to political uncertainty in Tripoli or even infighting among the rivals in the coalition.

However, it also comes in the context of a renewed push towards a political solution after the GNA in June ended warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia's 14-month assault on Tripoli and forced it to retreat from the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
