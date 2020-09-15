Turkey has extended the operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in the eastern Mediterranean waters off Cyprus island until October 12.

Yavuz will be accompanied by three other Turkish ships, according to a maritime notice that added "all vessels are strongly advised not to enter" the area.

Turkey questions Greek Cypriot Administration's right to explore in the seas around the island because it maintains that the southern administration does not represent the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

In a separate disagreement between Turkey and Greece, the two countries are at odds over the delimitation of their continental shelves.

Greece said on Tuesday it was ready for talks with Turkey following the withdrawal of a Turkish exploration vessel from a contested region.

Turkey says it pulled Oruc Reis seismic vessel back to shore for maintenance and resupply, but its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue.

Turkish, Greek military talks over East Med at NATO HQ

Turkish and Greek military delegations also met on Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss ways to reduce the risk of an incident amid rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The technical talks were planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

An initial meeting was held on September 10.

A follow-up meeting is planned for Friday, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting ended.

Greece has contested Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the region.

Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.