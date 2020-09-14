An Israeli court has handed down three life sentences to a Jewish extremist convicted in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

The Lod District Court found Amiram Ben-Uliel, a Jewish settler, guilty of murder in May for the killing of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh by firebombing his home in the West Bank village of Duma.The toddler's mother and father later died of their wounds. Ali's 4-year-old brother Ahmad survived the attack.The Shin Bet internal security service had said Ben-Uliel confessed to planning and carrying out the attack, and that two others were accessories.It said he claimed the arson was in retaliation for the killing of an Israeli by Palestinians a month earlier.READ MORE: Israeli settler found guilty of murder of Palestinian family

Ben-Uliel belonged to a movement known as the "Hilltop Youth," a leaderless group of young people who set up unauthorised settlement outposts, usually clusters of trailers, on West Bank hilltops — land the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for state.

The Hilltop Youth have been known to attack Palestinians and even to clash with Israeli soldiers in response to perceived moves by the government to limit settlement activity.

During 2015, Israel faced a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks by Palestinians. Most were carried out by lone attackers with no connection to militant groups.