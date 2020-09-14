TÜRKİYE
YPG/PKK terror attack causes civilian fatalities in Syria's Afrin
YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot. / AA
September 14, 2020

At least nine people were killed and 43 injured in an explosion in northwestern Syria.

An explosives-laden small truck went off in the opposition-held city of Afrin on Monday.

Afrin has been largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey in 2018 through its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch.

The YPG/PKK terror group, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz and Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

