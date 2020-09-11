WORLD
Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO
Athens refused reports that Turkish and Greek delegations "exchanged views" over on deescalation mechanism to NATO, while Ankara says the opposite.
The flags of members of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are seen at the Headquarter of NATO in Brussels, Belgium on June 26, 2020. / AA
September 11, 2020

Greece has denied that it attended technical talks with a Turkish military delegation at NATO headquarters.

ANA news agency quoted diplomatic sources in Athens on Thursday as saying that the Greek delegation did not “exchange views” with Turkish authorities.

“They said that a Greek officer went to the office of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee to submit Greece's comments on the NATO Secretary-General's proposals on a possible deescalation mechanism,” ANA said.

“The Chairman of the Military Committee asked the Greek officer for a series of clarifications on the submitted comments,” it added.

Claiming that “there was no dialogue with the Turkish officers,” the sources said, Turkey’s statements on the meeting was a “part of Turkey's ongoing effort to present an unrealistic picture in order to avoid potential sanctions,” according to ANA.

Turkey says meeting completed

Earlier, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said the technical meeting at NATO headquarters between Turkish and Greek military delegations "completed".

"'Decomposition Methods' that was discussed in technical talks between military delegations of Turkey and Greece completed at the NATO Headquarters," the statement said.

"Sides exchanged views over measures to prevent possible engagement between military units in the meeting."

Another meeting is expected to be held in the coming days, it added.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean - has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
