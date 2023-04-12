WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Malaysia’s new law to end mandatory death penalty strike the best balance for justice?
Malaysia's parliament has introduced laws to end mandatory death sentences for crimes including drug trafficking and murder. But it does not abolish capital punishment. The law gives judges the discretion to decide on appropriate punishment on a case-by-case basis. Guests Ramkarpal Singh Malaysian Deputy Law and Institutional Reform Minister Heng Zhi Li MCA Youth Civil Society Movement Bureau Chief Phil Robertson Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Richard Dieter Death Penalty Information Center Executive Director
April 12, 2023
