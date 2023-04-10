Has the EU visit shown a ‘united European front’ or emboldened China's stance on Ukraine and Taiwan?

Beijing remains ‘neutral’ after talks with France and the EU in China. While Emmanuel Macron and Ursula Von der Leyen's attempt to change Beijing's position on Ukraine was unsuccessful, the three-day tour resulted in significant business and diplomatic discussions. Guests John Herbst Senior Director of Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and Retired US Ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French columnist for The Daily Telegraph Andrew Leung International and Independent China Strategist