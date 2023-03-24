Israel lawmakers pass a law with judicial reform despite mass protest

Israel's lawmakers have adopted legislation which critics say is aimed at protecting one man -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The new law limits the ability of the Supreme Court to remove a sitting prime minister for being unfit for office. Former Israeli minister Ephraim Sneh weighs-in on the effect of this. #IsraelJudiciary #IsraelJudicialReform #BenjaminNetanyahu