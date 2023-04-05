Is Donald Trump's legal battle politically motivated?

After being indicted on 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records, concealing information from voters, and paying hush money to an adult film star, Donald Trump is claiming election interference and arguing that the legal system is being used for political gain. However, Democrats refute his claims and emphasize that everyone, including Trump, should be held accountable under the law. Guests: Adolfo Franco Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Lawyer Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Jason Osborne Former Senior Adviser to Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign