Good Friday Peace Agreement 25th anniversary: Biden's visit and unresolved issues in N Ireland
Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Peace Agreement which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. US President Joe Biden will fly in on Tuesday night for a short visit before going to the Republic of Ireland. The deal paved the way for new political institutions in northern Ireland and greater collaboration between the British and Irish governments. The peace has held but the political process has yet to address many of the issues that underpinned the conflict. Let's get more on this from Ted Smyth. He is the president of the Advisory Board of Glucksman Ireland House - the center for Irish and Irish-American studies - at New York University. He joins us from New York
April 11, 2023
