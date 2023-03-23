March 23, 2023
More protests expected in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's bill
Israel's lawmakers have adopted a law which critics say is aimed at protecting one man, Benjamin Netanyahu. The legislation limits the ability of the judiciary to remove a sitting prime minister on conditions of being unfit for office. Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, is currently on trial for corruption. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.
