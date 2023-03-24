March 24, 2023
WORLD
Violent clashes erupt at nationwide protests in France as 1M demonstrate
France has seen another violent night in opposition to the government's pension reforms. More than a million people have taken to the streets to protest the move by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age. But it's also How his government is moving that's angering Macron's opponents. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
