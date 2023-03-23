March 23, 2023
India opposition leader convicted of defamation over Modi comment
An Indian court has sentenced opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison, after finding him guilty of defamation. His sentence has been suspended for 60 days. It's over a speech he made in 2019 in which he implied Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. Gandhi says he will appeal the decision. Daniel Padwick reports.
