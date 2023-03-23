Scotland’s Choice? The SNP leadership race.

The contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s first minister has been a pretty nasty affair - especially for Kate Forbes. The committed Christian was well-ahead of her rivals until she revealed her rather traditional views on same sex marriage and other social affairs. Many of her own Scottish Nationalist Party colleagues turned on her as did a good chunk of the press. With just three candidates left in the race, we asked our panel if any of them can unite the party and resurrect the case for independence.