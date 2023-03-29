March 29, 2023
Erdogan: We will extend our diplomatic relations, boost trade with Hungary
Hungary's president Katalin Novak says Turkiye is indispensable for her country’s energy security. In a visit to Ankara, her call for support on the Turkish Stream pipeline has been supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Asli Atbas has more on what the two leaders discussed when they met in Ankara.
