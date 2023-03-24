AUKUS: what does it mean for global power?

Under the umbrella of the so-called AUKUS partnership, Australia will acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, and combine forces with America and Britain. The aim is to counter any perceived threat from China in the Pacific, but could it actually increase the chances of conflict? Guests: Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Peter Roberts Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI Alice Politi EU-China Relations Analyst Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.