March 23, 2023
WORLD
Israel judicial reform seen as a bid to shield Netanyahu from prosecution
More protests are taking place in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform proposed by the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has also passed a law that effectively shields Netanyahu from dismissal. Yossi Mekelberg from Chatham House discusses how much power these reforms will give Netanyahu. #Israel #judicialreform #Netanyahu
