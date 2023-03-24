March 24, 2023
WORLD

TikTok faces Congress with possible US ban
TikTok's CEO has been defending the social media platform against accusations it poses a threat to US national security. Lawmakers at a congressional hearing in Washington lined up to attack TikTok’s alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party through its parent company Bytedance. There are growing calls for TikTok to be banned altogether. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
