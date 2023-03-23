March 23, 2023
WORLD
More protests expected in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's bill
More protests are expected in Tel Aviv, Israel against the judicial reform proposed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Thousands of people will be participating in a Day of Disruption demonstration, but this time under a different name: National Day of Silence. Political analyst Akiva Eldar has more on this. #Israel #judicialreform #Netanyahu
