Iraq: 20 Years On — Part 1 | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Twenty years ago, this week, the US invaded Iraq with devastating consequences for the country and the region. We look at the legacy of the war — its human cost and long-lasting legal and political ramifications. To date, no US or British official has apologised, let alone been held to account for launching a war that then-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan called ‘illegal’. I speak with the first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and ask him if Iraq did not deserve international justice, and whether the ICC’s arrest warrant for President Putin on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion did not show the politicization of the Court.