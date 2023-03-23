BIZTECH
Is Europe safe from a banking crisis?
First, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Then, Switzerland’s Credit Suisse had to be rescued in a buyout from its biggest rival. Now, there are rumors other institutions are staring into the abyss. But Europe insists its banking system is not at risk. How can it be so sure? Guests: Ann Pettifore Economist & Director PRIME Economics Ross Clarke, Writer, The Spectator Cornelia Meyer, Economist & CEO of Meyer Resources Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
March 23, 2023
