Putin backs Chinese peace plan for Ukraine

Vladimir Putin says China's peace plan for Ukraine could be used as a basis to end the war. The Russian president has just waved goodbye to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who's been in Moscow for the first time since the start of the Ukraine conflict 13 months ago. Anurag Viswanath from the Institute of Chinese Studies weighs in on this proposal by Beijing. #Putin #Xi #Chinesepeaceplan