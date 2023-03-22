March 22, 2023
UN says gang violence has killed at least 530 people in Haiti this year
The UN says new clashes between gangs in Haiti's capital and beyond have killed at least 187 people in less than two weeks. The violence has displaced hundreds of people and forced farmers to abandon fields as starvation worsens. Latin America analyst Javier Farje talks to TRT World about the violence in Haiti. #UN #Haiti #Gangviolence
