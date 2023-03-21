WORLD
Will Montenegro’s Presidential Run-Off Chart a New Path?
Montenegro's incumbent president who has ruled the country for over three decades, will face an economist, and former minister in the presidential run-off on April the second. According to the results, Milo Djukanovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists won about 35 percent of the vote while Jakov Milatovic of the newly-formed Europe Now secured about 29 percent. The vote came amid a political crisis engulfing Montenegro, which started after the administration led by prime minister Dritan Abazovic lost a vote of confidence last year. The process of forming a new government has created another challenge as the country is already suffering from ethnic divisions and global security challenges. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from the Montenegrin capital. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 21, 2023
