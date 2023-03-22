March 22, 2023
Israel's revocation of law banning 4 occupied West Bank settlements sparks outrage
The Israeli parliament has repealed legislation that ordered the evacuation of four illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, paving the way for restoring illegal Jewish settlements in the territory. Under international law, settlements built in territory seized by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war are illegal. #Israelisettlements #palestine #knesset
