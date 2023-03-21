WFP: Millions of Afghans could face famine because of aid funding

The World Food Programme says a drop in funding could push parts of Afghanistan into famine. It says up to nine million Afghans could be left without any food aid as soon as next month, if it does not receive donor funding in the next few weeks. Torek Farhadi, former adviser to the Afghan government explains what has happened. #Afghanistan #WFP #Funding