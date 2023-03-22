March 22, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN says gang violence has killed at least 530 people this year
The UN says new clashes between gangs in Haiti's capital and beyond have killed at least 187 people in less than two weeks. The violence has displaced hundreds of people and forced farmers to abandon fields as starvation worsens. The UN has expressed its grave concern at the situation and is urging the international community to act. Mikail Malik has more.
UN says gang violence has killed at least 530 people this year
Explore