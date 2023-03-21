Putin hails talks with Xi, hopes to remain in 'constant' contact

Russia's President Vladimir Putin says China's peace plan for Ukraine could be used as a basis to end the war. His comments came at the end of the second day of discussions in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. But controversially China's plan does not call for Russia to leave Ukraine. Keeve has insisted that Moscow withdraw from its territory as a condition for any talks. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more.