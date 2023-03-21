WORLD
Is the ‘National Shutdown’ in South Africa a political power play?
South Africans take to the streets in response to an ongoing energy crisis, leading the government to send in the military to confront the protesters. The demonstrators are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down due to the severe and ongoing power cuts. Is the ‘National Shutdown’ a political power play orchestrated by the Marxist EFF or a genuine reflection of South Africans' frustration with the energy crisis. Guests: Xolani Xala Chairperson of the African National Congress in London Velani Ludidi Journalist at the Daily Maverick Dumisani Baleni EFF Gauteng Media and Communications Officer
March 21, 2023
