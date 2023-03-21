President Wickremesinghe: Sri Lanka no longer a bankrupt nation

The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a three billion dollar bail-out for Sri Lanka. The country is suffering the worst economic crisis in its history, but in return for the money, the IMF says there will have to be some economic restructuring. That often means austerity for citizens. Colombo will receive the first installment of about 330 million dollars in the next few days, but the IMF wants tax reforms and action against the corruption it says was partly to blame for the country defaulting on its foreign debt last year. Daniel Padwick reports.