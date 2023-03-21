WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Wickremesinghe: Sri Lanka no longer a bankrupt nation
The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a three billion dollar bail-out for Sri Lanka. The country is suffering the worst economic crisis in its history, but in return for the money, the IMF says there will have to be some economic restructuring. That often means austerity for citizens. Colombo will receive the first installment of about 330 million dollars in the next few days, but the IMF wants tax reforms and action against the corruption it says was partly to blame for the country defaulting on its foreign debt last year. Daniel Padwick reports.
President Wickremesinghe: Sri Lanka no longer a bankrupt nation
March 21, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us