Anger Over Greek Train Accident Shows No Signs Of Slowing
In Greece, a victim of the Feb 28 deadly train collision near the town of Tempi has filed a criminal complaint against the Hellenic Railways Organization, demanding a full investigation into the accident. Two trains raced towards each other after mistakenly going onto the same track, killing 57 people and injuring dozens. The accident sparked public anger, and the debate has focused on decades of safety failings and mismanagement by Greek railway officials. The country is also set to hold national elections in July and the incident seems likely to put major pressure on the conservative government. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 22, 2023
