Eva Kotatkova’s 'I Sometimes Imagine I'm a Fish with Legs'

Why do we only skip and hop as children? Why do we cry mainly in private? Eva Kotiatkova is always searching for the answers of such questions through her art. And as she challenges societal norms and authoritarian codes, she invites viewers to think outside the box with her. Our producer Zeynep Gokce paid a visit to her latest show at Istanbul's Arter.